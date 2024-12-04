Earthquake hits Telangana with 5.3 magnitude!

A moderate-intensity earthquake measuring 5.3 on the Richter scale hit Telangana's Mulugu district on Wednesday morning, sending widespread shock waves among those residing there. The quake at 7:27 am was felt in many areas of the state, even in Hyderabad.

According to the National Center for Seismology, the epicenter was Mulugu district with a depth of 40 km. Tremors were so strong that the quake made its way into the entire region of Telangana including Hyderabad.

There are no reports of immediate casualties and major damage, but authorities are assessing the situation for damage.

This was a rare earthquake in Telangana, which rarely experienced seismic activity. In fact, according to a local weather expert, this was one of the strongest earthquakes to hit the region in the past 20 years.

This earthquake has caused many residents to panic. Some have used social media to voice their fears. The experts are telling the people to calm down and make all necessary arrangements for their security.

In related news, other parts of the country have also witnessed earthquakes in the past few days. On November 30, an earthquake of magnitude 2.9 hit Assam's Karbi Anglong region, while on November 28, a 5.8-magnitude earthquake hit Jammu and Kashmir.

