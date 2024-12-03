December 4 holiday for schools likely in Puducherry

The heavy rainfall caused by Cyclone Fengal has already forced a holiday for all government and private schools, as well as colleges, in Puducherry today, December 3. Now, there are chances that the schools will remain closed tomorrow as well on December 4.

The Education Minister in Puducherry, A Namachivayam, declared a holiday today due to heavy downpours caused by Cyclone Fengal. The cyclone has brought unexpected rainfalls, and the Puducherry was receiving 48% rainfall.

While there is no official word yet, the weather conditions and the damage caused by the cyclone might lead to another day of holiday for schools. The cyclone has damaged 10,000 hectares of crops in Puducherry, and the government has announced relief packages for affected farmers and ration cardholders.

In Tamil Nadu, the schools in some districts are closed on December 4, 2023, as Cyclone Michaung hits the region. In any case, the weather situation and the destruction caused by Cyclone Fengal could result in the same kind of decision.

Parents and students are asked to check with their school administrations regarding the schedule for tomorrow. The government may issue further announcements on school closure, so the news must be followed regularly. More updates on the holidays for schools and how Cyclone Fengal will affect Puducherry and Tamil Nadu.

