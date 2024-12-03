Gurugram: Two interstate accused arrested after police encounter

Gurugram, Dec 3 (IANS) A crime branch team of the Gurugram Police has arrested two interstate criminals involved in multiple cases of serious crime after an encounter, police said.

The police have also recovered 01 car, 02 pistols, 04 live cartridges, 09 empty shells, 01 bullet coin, 01 bag, 02 screwdrivers, 01 rods, 01 ATM card and stolen jewellery worth about Rs 10 lakh from the spot.

The accused have been identified as Ranjeet Soni (36), a resident of Sangam Vihar, Delhi and Tanzeer Alam (29), a resident of Bihar.

According to the police, on Monday night, Sub-Inspector Sumit Kumar, Incharge Crime Branch Palam Vihar, Gurugram, received information through the Police Control Room that a few persons in a Honda City car were roaming around in Gurugram to commit a robbery incident, and they may also have weapons.

The police team started the investigation by putting up barricades with security equipment on the road going from 75 Foota Road towards Dharampur Road here in Gurugram.

After some time, the police team saw the suspicious car coming at a high speed towards the barricades while a police team of Crime Branch Sector-31, Gurugram. In trying to stop the car driver, the car driver hit the barricades and tried to road away from the spot during this the driver of the police team of Crime Branch Palam Vihar put the government vehicle in front of the suspect's car Honda City, on which the car driver hit the police team's vehicle and fired on a police team in return fire a bullet hit the accused legs and they were apprehended by the police team.

The police team took further action and admitted the injured accused to the hospital for further proceedings and a case under relevant sections was registered against the accused at the Rajendra Park police station, Gurugram.

During the encounter, a total of 09 rounds were fired, out of which 05 were fired by the accused and 04 by the police team.

In the initial police investigation, it was found that both the accused were running away after stealing jewellery from a house in the area of ​​Police Station Palam Vihar, Gurugram, police said.

"After examining the criminal records of the accused, it was revealed that Ranjeet Soni has a total of 53 criminal cases registered against him in Delhi, Punjab, Haryana (Gurugram, Faridabad, Thanesar) for crimes like theft, robbery etc. and 25 cases of theft, robbery and under the Arms Act are registered against Tanzeer in Delhi," Varun Dahiya, ACP (crime) said.

"The accused is undergoing treatment; after being discharged from the hospital, they will be arrested as per rules in this case and will be thoroughly interrogated," he added.

