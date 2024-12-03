Being on top of PL & UCL tables is not special, says Liverpool's Arne Slot

Liverpool, Dec 3 (IANS) Liverpool are enjoying life on top of both the UEFA Champions League and the Premier League (PL) table. Despite holding a nine-point lead in the PL, head coach Arne Slot has claimed their start to the season ‘is not special’ and they will have to be at the top of their game for the coming months.

"I think it is important. I think it's also the culture of this club. For us, it's not that special to be on top of the league or top of the Champions League format, although that does feel special because we've never been before. Normally, we have different groups in the Champions League.

"This club, this team, these players are used to the fact that they are top of the league or they are competing for every trophy so that helps. Then, that experience helps us. They also have that experience that they've competed for a long time. Then, in the end, they came too short, they couldn't manage to win it.

"They also know how to win the league against the likes of Chelsea, Arsenal and City, because I see those three as our main competitors at the moment. They all know that for nine to 10 months, we have to be on top of our game,” said Slot during a press conference on Tuesday.

The Reds’ remarkable start under Arne Slot has translated to 18 wins, one draw and a solitary defeat so far this season, a form that has put them top of both the Premier League and Champions League tables. Their lead domestically was extended to nine points by the victory versus City, which was secured by Gakpo’s early opener and a late Mohamed Salah penalty.

Arsenal and Chelsea both moved up the league table into second and third place respectively in the table with Brighton also moving into fourth after Manchester City’s recent winless run has seen the side fall down to fifth in the standings.

Liverpool will be looking to cap off an incredibly difficult run of fixtures, which has seen them breeze past Real Madrid and Manchester City, with a win at St James Park against Newcastle United on Thursday (IST).

