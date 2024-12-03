Neeraj Goyat promotes mental wellness through new Haryanvi track ‘Geda Gaam Ka’

Mumbai, Dec 3 (IANS) Boxer Neeraj Goyat, who has recently won at the Mike Tyson x Jake Paul fight in Texas, has turned to music with his latest Haryanvi track, "Geda Gaam Ka."

With this song, he aims to spread awareness about the importance of mental health, combining his passion for music with his commitment to promoting well-being. In the track, Neeraj Goyat appeared alongside Krazy R.

The song narrates the emotional journey of a young woman struggling with mental health challenges. Set against the serene backdrop of a Haryanvi village, the music video emphasizes the healing power of love, nature, and cultural traditions.

Talking about the song, Goyat shared, “Promoting mental wellness is something I strongly believe in. With this track, we aim to spark conversations around mental health, while also showcasing the beauty and resilience of Haryana's culture.”

Neeraj’s portrayal as the protagonist takes viewers on a journey through vibrant fields, traditional folk settings, and the soothing embrace of rural life. The track highlights how the simplicity and warmth of village living can provide comfort and strength to those facing struggles.

Neeraj Goyat, India's first-ever WBC world-ranked boxer, represented India at the iconic Mike Tyson x Jake Paul fight in Texas, streamed live on Netflix.

Neeraj Goyat, born on November 11, 1991, in Begumpur village, Karnal, Haryana, is a renowned Indian professional boxer and mixed martial artist. He embarked on his boxing career in 2006 at the Army Sports Institute in Pune and made history by becoming the first Indian boxer to be ranked by the World Boxing Council (WBC).

In 2017, Goyat was honoured with a prestigious award acknowledging his significant contributions to the sport.

He achieved a notable milestone in 2014 by becoming the first boxer to defeat China’s Xu Can, who later went on to become a WBA world champion. With a professional boxing record of 19 wins, 4 losses, and 2 draws, Goyat has proven himself as a formidable force in the ring. In addition to boxing, he has also explored mixed martial arts and made appearances in Indian cinema.

