December 4 no holiday for schools in Karnataka despite heavy rains?

Cyclone Fengal has brought heavy rainfall and widespread devastation to several states in India, including Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, Karnataka, and Kerala. As the cyclone continues to batter these regions, several districts have announced school closures on December 4.

In Tamil Nadu, Schools and colleges in Villupuram, Cuddalore and Puducherry have a high chance of being closed on 4th December due to the heavy rain forecast. Schools alone have been shut down in Ranipet, Salem, and Tiruvannamalai. The Taluk schools in Thirukovilur Town of Kallakurichi and Pechampalli and Uthangarai of Krishnagiri have also been shut.

In Karnataka, the Dakshina Kannada and Udupi Deputy Commissioners announced a holiday for Anganwadi, primary schools, high schools, and PU colleges on December 4. Ramanagara district also announced school and college holidays.

The Bengaluru Urban District officials clarified that despite some parents calling for a holiday, the schools are to remain open, however, the city remains under yellow alert for the next three days.

The Indian Meteorological Department has issued alerts for continued rainfall, with a red alert for four districts in Kerala and an orange alert for five districts in Tamil Nadu.

As the cyclone continues to wreak havoc, residents are advised to stay indoors and follow the instructions of local authorities. With several districts announcing school closures on December 4, parents are advised to check with their local schools for updates on closures and resumption of classes.

