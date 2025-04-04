AIMPLB seeks urgent appointment with President over Waqf Bill concerns

New Delhi, April 4 (IANS) The All India Muslim Personal Law Board (AIMPLB) has formally requested an urgent appointment with the President Droupadi Murmu to "express concerns" regarding the recently passed Waqf Amendment Bill, ahead of her assent.

In a statement released on Friday, S.Q.R. Ilyas, the spokesperson of the board, shared the contents of the letter addressed to the President by Maulana Fazlur Rahim Mujaddadi, the General Secretary of the AIMPLB.

"The amendment introduced by the Act includes significant changes that impact the administration and autonomy of the Waqf institutions, which have historically played a crucial role in the religious and charitable activities of the Muslim community," said Ilyas, underlining the board’s apprehension regarding the potential repercussions for Muslim institutions.

The letter further expressed that the AIMPLB’s purpose in seeking the meeting was to voice their concerns over the Waqf (Amendment) Bill, 2025, asserting that it could have far-reaching negative implications for Muslims across the country. "The Act is thoroughly unconstitutional and is an attack on the Muslims of the country," the letter stated.

The board's General Secretary, Maulana Mujaddadi, also stated that the provisions of the new law “contradict” fundamental rights guaranteed under India’s Constitution, particularly concerning religious freedom, equality, and the protection of religious institutions. "We believe that the provisions of the Act require serious reconsideration as they are inconsistent with the fundamental rights guaranteed under the Constitution of India," he noted.

In light of these concerns, the board has made an official request to the President, urging an early appointment to present their concerns and discuss potential resolutions within the framework of the Indian Constitution.

The letter concluded with a humble plea: "Given the gravity of the matter, we humbly request your Excellency to kindly grant us an early appointment convenient to your Excellency so that we may present our concerns and discuss possible resolutions within the Constitutional framework."

