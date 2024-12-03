December 4 holiday for schools or not?

Cyclone Fengal has brought heavy rainfall and strong winds to several states in India, including Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, and Telangana. It has resulted in the shutting down of schools in all these places. Here is the latest update on whether November 4 will be a holiday for schools in the affected states.

The Tamil Nadu government declared December 3 a holiday for schools in several districts including Chennai, Kanchipuram, and Tiruvallur. The decision was taken due to heavy rainfall and strong winds caused by Cyclone Fengal.

Although the Andhra Pradesh government has not declared a statewide holiday for schools on December 3, there is a high chance of a holiday on December 4 if the situation worsens. The government has given district collectors the authority to declare holidays in their respective districts if the situation demands it.

The Telangana government has declared December 3 as a holiday for schools in Hyderabad and other parts of the state. The decision was taken due to the heavy rainfall and strong winds caused by Cyclone Fengal. There is also a possibility of a holiday on December 4 if the situation worsens.

Kerala and Karnataka, which are also affected by Cyclone Fengal, have not declared any holidays for schools on December 3. However, there is a high chance of a holiday on December 4 if the situation worsens in these states.

In conclusion, while some states have declared holidays for schools on December 3, others have not. However, there is a high chance of a holiday on December 4 in states like Andhra Pradesh, Kerala, and Karnataka if the situation worsens. Students and parents are advised to check for updates regularly and plan accordingly.

