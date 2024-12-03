December 4 schools holiday in Tamil Nadu?

The Tamil Nadu government has declared December 3, 2024, a holiday for schools in several districts as heavy rainfall caused by Cyclone Fengal has been forecasted. The decision was taken given the IMD's forecast of more rainfall.

All schools in the district of Nilgiris will remain closed on December 3, 2024, following an announcement by District Magistrate Lakshmi Bhavya. Schools and colleges of Villupuram, Cuddalore, and Puducherry districts also remain shut on the same day.

Moreover, only the districts of Ranipet, Salem, and Tiruvannamalai will observe 3 December 2024 off. Thirukovilur Town in Kallakurichi, and Pechampalli and Uthangarai Taluks in Krishnagiri are other areas where schools will remain off on that day.

If the situation aggravates, schools may remain closed on December 4, 2024. The state government will watch the situation closely and make decisions to ensure the safety of students.

Tamil Nadu Deputy Chief Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin visited areas affected by Cyclone Fengal in Dharmapuri district and inspected restoration work on the land bridge at the base of Vathalmalai. Meanwhile, Chief Minister MK Stalin criticized the Central government for preventing MPs from talking about the impact of the cyclone in Parliament.

