Cyclone Fengal: IMD Issues Red Alert for Northern Kerala, Yellow Alert for Tamil Nadu

Cyclone Fengal, battering Southern India for days, continued its rampage bringing about heavy rainfall, and flooding in various states. The remnants of the cyclone were expected to weaken more but would still be felt westward.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi assured all possible help and support to the Tamil Nadu Chief Minister, M.K. Stalin, in the aftermath of the flooding. A yellow alert has been issued by the Regional Meteorological Centre in Chennai for 15 districts of Tamil Nadu, where there are predictions of heavy rainfall with up to 11 cm falling in the interior and Western Ghats regions.

In Bengaluru, the situation is still challenging, as the city continues to experience moderate rainfall. The India Meteorological Department has confirmed that Coastal Karnataka and parts of South Interior Karnataka are going to receive widespread rainfall, followed by light to moderate rainfall on Tuesday, December 3, 2024.

Northern Kerala is also under high alert, with a red warning issued for the district given the residual effect of the cyclone. Authorities in the localities are observing the weather closely, with specific attention to flood risks and the protection of residents in the districts affected.

With the situation getting worse every day, it is likely that holidays may be declared in schools for the states. The state governments of Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, and Kerala are carefully observing the situation and may take the decision to close schools for the next few days.

The National Disaster Management Authority and state emergency teams have been activated, concentrating their efforts on relief work and restoration to reduce the damage inflicted by the current weather conditions. Residents in the affected areas have been advised to be cautious, monitor weather warnings, and prepare for the threat of flooding and landslides.

This means Cyclone Fengal continues impacting the southern states of India, and most of its districts that witnessed floods are still not completely out of the process. Authorities are working to ensure effective disaster response.

