April 29 Public Holiday in Punjab for Parshuram Jayanti

The Punjab Government has declared Tuesday, April 29, as a public holiday to celebrate the birth anniversary of Lord Parshuram Ji, the sixth avatar of Lord Vishnu. According to the official announcement, all schools, government offices, and business establishments in the state will be closed on this day.

Significance of Parshuram Jayanti

Lord Parshuram, the son of Maharishi Jamadagni and Mata Renuka, is one of the ten avatars (incarnations) of Lord Vishnu and is counted among the eight immortals (Chiranjeevi) who are supposed to remain on the earth even now. He is celebrated traditionally on Tritiya of Shukla Paksha in the month of Vaishakh.

Observance in Punjab

While Lord Parshuram's birthday is usually on May 10 this year, Punjab has decided to mark the holiday on April 29 to coincide with local customs and the Pradosh Kaal, the period said to commemorate his divine emergence. That date has now been added to the state government's official calendar of public holidays for 2025.

Impact on Daily Life

The public holiday on April 29 will provide the people of Punjab with an opportunity to celebrate and understand the importance of Lord Parshuram's teachings and ideals. It will also offer a welcome respite for the people to spend time with their family and friends.

Through the announcement of a public holiday on April 29, the Punjab Government has once again demonstrated its commitment to upholding and honoring the cultural and religious traditions of the state.

