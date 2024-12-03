Who is PV Sindhu's husband-to-be Venkata Datta Sai?

Indian badminton sensation PV Sindhu is all set to take another new journey in her life. The double Olympic medallist will get hitched to Hyderabad-based Venkata Datta Sai on December 22 in Udaipur.

The announcement comes just days after Sindhu ended a long trophy drought by clinching the title at the Syed Modi International in Lucknow on Sunday. According to sources, the wedding events will begin on December 20, and the two families will also be holding a reception in Hyderabad on December 24.

Sindhu's father, PV Ramana, revealed that the two families knew each other, but the wedding plans were finalized only a month ago. "This was the only possible window as her schedule will be hectic from January," he said.

Venkata Datta Sai is an executive director at Posidex Technologies. He had an illustrious career, with work experience in JSW as a summer intern and In-House Consultant, Managing Director for Sour Apple Asset Management, and more importantly, had solved some of the most complex problems using a proprietary entity resolution search engine.

The profile on LinkedIn speaks of the impressive credentials he carries: managing an IPL team and working with some of the biggest banks in India. His solutions and products have been deployed for critical operations at banks such as HDFC and ICICI.

The wedding of PV Sindhu and Venkata Datta Sai is expected to be a grand affair, with many dignitaries and celebrities in attendance. The couple's families are excited to celebrate this special occasion, and fans of Sindhu are eagerly awaiting the wedding photos and updates.

