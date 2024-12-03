PV Sindhu to Tie the Knot with Venkata Datta Sai on December 22

Indian badminton sensation PV Sindhu is all set to embark on a new journey in her life. The two-time Olympic medallist will tie the knot with Venkata Datta Sai, an executive director at Posidex Technologies, on December 22 in Udaipur.

The two families have known each other, but the wedding plans were finalized only a month ago according to PV Sindhu's father, PV Ramana. Since Sindhu had a hectic schedule from January, the families decided that the marriage ceremony would be conducted on December 22 followed by a reception in Hyderabad on December 24.

Sindhu's wedding festivities will start on December 20. The badminton star is still enjoying the fruits of her recently won title in Lucknow at the Syed Modi International where she ended her two-year-old title dry spell on the BWF World Tour.

She is considered one of India's greatest athletes, with five world championship medals, including a gold in 2019. She has also won back-to-back Olympic medals at Rio 2016 and Tokyo 2020 and achieved a career-high world ranking of No. 2 in 2017.

With her wedding just a few days away, Sindhu is likely to take a short break from her badminton career. However, she will soon be back to her training as the next season is crucial for her.

