Nargis Fakhri's Sister Aliya Fakhri Arrested for Ex-Boyfriend and Friend Murder

In a shocking turn of events, Aliya Fakhri, the sister of Bollywood actor Nargis Fakhri, has been arrested in connection with the murder of her ex-boyfriend, Edward Jacobs, and his friend, Anastasia Ettienne. The incident happened on November 2 in the Jamaica area of Queens, New York.

As District Attorney Melinda Katz says in a press release, 43-year-old Aliya Fakhri deliberately set fire to the detached garage of a house, where 35-year-old Jacobs lived upstairs. Jacobs and 33-year-old Ettienne died as a result of smoke inhalation and thermal injuries from the fire.

The investigation revealed that Aliya Fakhri had a tumultuous relationship with Jacobs and had made threatening statements to him in the past. On the day of the incident, Fakhri arrived at the garage early in the morning and yelled at Jacobs, "You're all going to die today." A witness heard her voice and discovered the building on fire.

Ettienne, who was informed about the fire, came downstairs and went up again to rescue Jacobs. They were unlucky and did not survive the fire.

A grand jury has indicted Aliya Fakhri on four counts of murder in the first degree, four counts of murder in the second degree, and one count each of arson in the first degree and arson in the second degree. If convicted of the top charge, Fakhri faces a potential maximum of life in prison.

The arrest and indictment of Aliya Fakhri have been sending shockwaves through the Bollywood community, with many expressing their condolences to the victims' families.

