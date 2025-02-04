PV Sindhu Stuns in Kanjeevaram Saree at Friend's Wedding!

PV Sindhu, the badminton star known for her on-court prowess, continues to capture attention off the court with her impeccable sense of style. Recently, the Olympic medalist took to Instagram to share a stunning picture of herself in a Kanjeevaram saree, leaving her fans in awe.

The ace athlete attended a close friend’s wedding with her husband, Venkata Datta Sai, where they both wowed in elegant ethnic wear. Sindhu looked every bit the vision of grace in a muted pink Kanjeevaram saree, adorned with delicate white embroidery against a pink backdrop. The saree’s stunning gold borders added a regal touch, highlighting the traditional charm of the ensemble. Sindhu draped the saree flawlessly, letting the pallu fall gracefully from her shoulders.

To complement her look, the star accessorized with a traditional multi-layered necklace and matching earrings featuring pearls and gold. Her soft curls were styled into a half-updo, adding a touch of elegance to the overall look.

For her makeup, Sindhu opted for a subtle yet glam look. She went for soft glossy lips, kohl-rimmed eyes, blushed cheeks, and well-defined brows, allowing her natural beauty to shine through. The soft and breathable base enhanced her radiant complexion, completing her ethereal appearance.

Meanwhile, Sai, who married Sindhu in a dreamy ceremony in Udaipur in December 2024, complemented his wife’s traditional look with a white kurta-pajama set, layering it with a peach embroidered jacket. The jacket, with intricate gold embroidery and buttons, added to his sophisticated appeal.

This couple's wedding looks were nothing short of magical, leaving fans in admiration of their undeniable chemistry and perfect traditional ensembles.