Karan Tacker shoots in Kashmir, shares an adorable video from ‘Jannat on Earth’

Mumbai, Feb 4 (IANS) After "Khakee: The Bihar Chapter" and "Special Ops", Karan Tacker is working on his next project in Jammu & Kashmir's Sonmarg. Working in such a beautiful backdrop, the actor couldn't help but share some breathtaking snippets on social media.

The video shared by Karan Tacker captures him posing amidst heaps of snow. "In my lover boy era", he captioned his Instagram post. According to the actor, “Kashmir is synonymous to heaven”.

Moreover, Karan Tacker is currently waiting for the release of his upcoming paranormal thriller "Bhay". The show is expected to premiere on Amazon MX Player shortly. The project will be based on the life of Indian paranormal investigator, Gaurav Tiwari, who dedicated his life to uncovering the mysteries of the unseen. For those who do not know, Gaurav Tiwari was found dead of asphyxiation at his Dwarka home on 7th July 2016. Although his death has been ruled out as suicide, his demise still remains a mystery.

Talking about his role as Gaurav Tiwari in "Bhay", Karan Tacker said, "I'm thrilled about stepping into the shoes of Gaurav Tiwari; it has been one of the most immersive and joyful experiences of my career. His life was a fascinating blend of science and spirituality, belief and skepticism and his thought of “knowledge cancels fear” is what drew me to do this show Bhay is an exploration of the unknown and a tribute to a man who dedicated himself to unveiling the mysteries that lie beyond our understanding and helping out so people form the beyond Bringing this story to life has been both exciting and humbling, and I can’t wait for audiences to embark on this chilling journey with us."

Besides Karan Tacker, "Bhay" enjoys a stellar cast with Kalki Koechlin, Danish Sood, and Saloni Batra in significant roles, among others.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.