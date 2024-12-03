Celina Jaitly recalls how her father was critically wounded during 1971 war

Mumbai, Dec 3 (IANS) Actress Celina Jaitly recently shared a heartfelt tribute to her late father, Colonel Vikram Kumar Jaitly, as she commemorated the 1971 India-Pakistan war.

In a poignant social media post, Celina shared a series of photos with her father and wrote in the caption, “Kalika Mata Ki Jai!” (I begin with the Kumaon regiments war cry) Today on 3rd Dec the 1971 war broke out. My 21-year-old newly commissioned father, Lt. Vikram Kumar Jaitly, must have received his orders for deployment. Little did he and his comrades of 17 Kumaon know, their battalion would go on to etch its name in history with the Battle Honour Bhaduria, while enduring some of the most devastating casualties.”

She added, “I often wonder what went through my father’s mind at that time—a young officer just 21 years old. He couldn’t have imagined he’d be critically wounded, carrying the scars of bullets and shrapnel for the rest of his life. His injuries earned him two Wound Medals and, later, the Sena Medal—medals that represented unimaginable sacrifice, both visible and invisible. Growing up, I watched my father wear his uniform adorned with so many medals. But it is only now, with maturity and perspective, that I truly understand the sacrifices and valor behind each one of them.

He often said, “Being a Kumaoni soldier, you belong to the Creed of the Man-Eaters.” Guided by the battalion’s motto, Parakramo Vijayate (Valour Triumphs), and the war cry, Kalika Mata Ki Jai (Victory to Mother Kali), it was his unwavering belief in these words that helped him survive the war and its lifelong aftermath on his body and soul.

The post further read, “The 1971 war was a momentous chapter in our nation’s history, with approximately 3,000 lives lost and 12,000 wounded on the Indian side. It was a war that showcased unparalleled bravery and sacrifice by our armed forces. Today, I honour my father, Colonel Vikram Kumar Jaitly (SM), and his battalion, the brave jawans, NCOs, and officers of 17 Kumaon, the courage of our entire Indian armed forces who fought to defend our nation. @indianarmy.adgpi.”

Jaitly concluded the post saying, “Let us never forget the sacrifices made for India’s commitment to freedom and sovereignty. 13 days after the war started, the Eastern Command of the Pakistan military signed the instrument of surrender and the nation of #bangladesh was formed on 16 December 1971 in Dhaka.”

Celina Jaitly's father Colonel Vikram Kumar Jaitly was an infantry officer in the Indian military. In 2018, he passed away due to prolonged illness. The actress confirmed the news in an emotional Facebook post that read, “Our beloved father Colonel Vikram Kumar Jaitly, left us yesterday at 5:23 AM... I thank the doctors who did everything to save him on behalf of my family.”

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.