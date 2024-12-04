Three of a family stabbed to death in Delhi’s Neb Sarai

New Delhi, Dec 4 (IANS) In a shocking case, three members of a family were found murdered in their home in South Delhi’s Neb Sarai area on Wednesday.

A man, his wife and their daughter were found stabbed to death in their home. The incident occurred in the early hours of the morning while the man's son was out for a morning walk.

According to initial reports, the victims were identified as Rajesh (55), his wife Komal (47), and their daughter, who was 23 years old. Around 5.00 a.m., Rajesh's son left the house for his routine morning walk. When he returned home, he found the lifeless bodies of his parents and sister, all stabbed to death.

A neighbour, speaking to IANS, shared, "The boy left the house at 5 a.m. His mother was awake at the time. When he returned, he discovered the murders and informed the police."

Police officials rushed to the scene upon receiving the report and have since cordoned off the area. The three victims appear to have been stabbed with a knife. Forensic teams are collecting evidence, and investigations are ongoing. Further details are awaited as the probe progresses.

The incident created tension and panic in the area and neighbours rushed to the house.

This incident comes amidst a rising wave of violent crimes in the national capital. Just days earlier, on December 2, three separate stabbing incidents claimed lives within 24 hours.

In the first case, a man’s body with stab wounds was recovered from the Geeta Colony flyover in north Delhi early on Sunday. The body of another man, aged 38, who was allegedly stabbed to death, was recovered from a park in Rohini’s Prashant Vihar.

These incidents highlight growing concerns over law and order in Delhi, with reports of extortions, robberies, murders, and shootings becoming increasingly frequent.

As investigations into the Deoli triple murder continue, residents in the area remain in shock.

