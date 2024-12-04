Ekta Kapoor seeks blessing at Jagannath Temple in Puri

Mumbai, Dec 4 (IANS) Producer Ekta Kapoor amid the roaring success of her latest release “The Sabarmati Report” seeked divine blessings at the Jagannath Temple in Puri, Odisha.

Ekta took to her Instagram, where she shared a reel video of herself from her visit to the temple, which is one of the 108 Abhimana Kshethram of the Vaishnavite tradition. The clip featured the glimpses of the temple, Ekta with her forehead adorned with the holy teeka along with taking a buggy ride to the temple.

“#jaganathpuri JAI GOVINDAAAA,” she captioned the post.

The Jagannath Temple is dedicated to the god Jagannath, a form of Vishnu and two of his siblings, Balaram and Subhadra. As per temple records, King Indradyumna of Avanti built the main temple of Jagannath at Puri. The temple is famous for its annual Ratha Yatra, or chariot festival to honor the three gods, in which the three principal deities are pulled on huge and elaborately decorated raths.

The image of Jagannath is made of wood, and is ceremoniously replaced every 12 or 19 years by an exact replica.The temple is one of the Char Dham pilgrimage sites and is famous because many legends believe that Lord Krishna's heart was placed here.

‘The Sabarmati Report’ is based on the burning of the Sabarmati Express train. The tragic incident occurred on February 27, 2002, when a mob set fire to the S6 coach of the Sabarmati Express near the Godhra railway station in Gujarat.

Raashii and Vikrant play journalists in the film which showcases the tragic events surrounding the Sabarmati Express train.

Balaji Motion Pictures, a division of Balaji Telefilms Ltd presents, and A Vikir Films Production, ‘The Sabarmati Report’ starring Vikrant Massey, Raashii Khanna, and Ridhi Dogra, directed by Dheeraj Sarna and produced by Shobha Kapoor, Ektaa R. Kapoor, Amul V. Mohan and Anshul Mohan, is a worldwide wide release by Zee Studios.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.