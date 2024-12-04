Yemen's Houthis claim joint military operations with Iraqi resistance against Israel

Sanaa, Dec 4 (IANS) Yemen's Houthi group said in a statement that they had carried out three joint military operations with the Iraqi Resistance targeting Israel over the past 48 hours.

"We carried out two operations targeting two Israeli enemy targets in northern occupied Palestine (northern Israel) with a number of drones," Houthi military spokesperson Yahya Sarea said in a televised statement on Tuesday.

"The third operation targeted a vital target in the Umm al-Rashrash area (Eilat) in southern occupied Palestine (southern Israel) with a number of drones," he said, without identifying the targets, reports Xinhua news agency.

He also vowed to launch more attacks unless "the aggression on the Gaza Strip stops."

So far, Israel has not commented on the attacks.

The Houthi group, which controls much of northern Yemen, has been launching rockets and drones towards Israeli cities and disrupted "Israeli-linked" shipping in the Red Sea since November 2023 to show solidarity with Palestinians in Gaza amid their ongoing conflict with Israel.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.