Pushpa 2 Breaks All-Time Box Office Records with ₹1831 Crores in 32 Days

Pushpa: The Rule has made history by becoming the industry hit with the highest-ever collection for an Indian film. In just 32 days, the film has grossed ₹1831 crores worldwide, surpassing previous records and setting new benchmarks in Indian cinema. Directed by Sukumar and starring Allu Arjun as the iconic Pushpa Raj, the film’s gripping storyline, powerful performances, and impressive music have contributed to its extraordinary success.

The movie's domestic box office collections have been a major factor in its global triumph, showcasing the growing influence of Telugu cinema. Pushpa: The Rule has not only dominated the Indian market but has also gained substantial international attention, grossing significant earnings across global territories. Its success signals a shift in the industry, with regional films increasingly making a global impact.

With praise for its direction, action sequences, and performances, the film has captured the hearts of millions. Allu Arjun’s portrayal of Pushpa Raj has earned widespread acclaim, solidifying his position as a leading figure in Indian cinema.

As Pushpa: The Rule continues to break records, the anticipation for future installments of the saga is only growing, promising even more box-office milestones for Indian cinema.

