Pushpa 2: The Rule Streaming Soon on Netflix - Release Date & More

Pushpa 2, which had its theatrical release last month, has quickly garnered immense popularity among audiences. Starring Rashmika Mandanna and Allu Arjun, the film has become a major box office sensation, earning over Rs 1,750 crore globally and claiming the title of the highest-grossing film of the year. Fans are now eagerly awaiting the movie's arrival on streaming platforms to enjoy the action-packed sequel once again. Here's everything you need to know about the upcoming OTT release of Pushpa 2.

OTT Release Details: When and Where to Watch

Netflix had earlier confirmed that Pushpa 2 would be available on their platform soon. However, according to a recent statement from the film's production company, Mythri Movie Makers, the focus remains on maximizing its theatrical run for now. Reports suggest that the movie will likely be available for streaming only after a minimum of 56 days from its cinema release, meaning fans can expect it to be released on OTT after January 29.

About Pushpa 2: The Rule

The sequel continues the journey of Pushpa Raj, a laborer who ascends to become a powerful figure in the sandalwood smuggling world. But his rise to power is met with numerous challenges from formidable opponents, including the tough SP Bhanwar Singh Shekhawat IPS.

Directed by Sukumar, Pushpa 2 follows up on the success of the 2021 hit film. Interestingly, a portion of the film, around 10%, was shot alongside the first movie. With a production budget estimated between Rs 400-500 crore, Pushpa 2 is one of the costliest Indian films ever made. The movie boasts a score by Devi Sri Prasad, stunning cinematography by Mirosław Kuba Brożek, and sharp editing by Naveen Nooli, all contributing to its cinematic grandeur.

