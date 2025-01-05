Pushpa 2 Box Office Collections Day 31: Fastest to ₹1,800 Crore, Chasing Dangal

Pushpa 2: The Rule continues to make waves at the box office, even as it enters its fifth week. Despite tough competition from films in multiple languages, Allu Arjun's blockbuster has shown impressive staying power. However, Friday marked a small setback with its first dip below ₹5 crore in daily earnings. On Saturday, the film bounced back, earning ₹5.5 crore, but the numbers suggest a possible decline in collections, especially with big Telugu films releasing for Sankranti.

With a massive ₹1,800 crore in global earnings, Pushpa 2 has already set remarkable records. It surpassed Baahubali 2 in domestic collections and became the fastest film to enter the ₹1,800 crore club. The only film ahead in this club is Aamir Khan's Dangal. However, the upcoming festival season could change things, with films like Ram Charan’s Game Changer and Unni Mukundan’s Marco expected to challenge Pushpa 2's dominance. Notably, Marco has done well in Hindi markets, outpacing its original Malayalam version.

Domestically, Pushpa 2 has earned ₹1,199 crore, nearing the ₹1,200 crore milestone, which it is likely to reach by the end of the fifth weekend. While the Telugu version may face a decline in collections as Sankranti films arrive, the Hindi version of the film seems set to maintain its momentum across markets.

The contrast with Baby John is striking. On its 31st day, Pushpa 2 earned almost seven times more than Baby John, which only made ₹0.80 crore. Pushpa 2’s total stands at ₹1,800 crore, while Baby John lags far behind at ₹37.75 crore. Baby John has already faced a major setback, with 2,500 shows reportedly canceled within a week of release.