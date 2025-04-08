Sonakshi Sinha shares her joy as she completes filming for her Telugu debut ‘Jatadhara’

Mumbai, April 8 (IANS) Actress Sonakshi Sinha took to social media to share her excitement as she wrapped up filming for her Telugu debut, “Jatadhara.”

On Tuesday, the ‘Akira’ actress posted a couple of her photos with her team as she completed one more shooting schedule of the film. In the images, Sonakshi is seen posing with the cast and crew, expressing her gratitude and joy for having been part of the project. She captioned the post with heartfelt words, thanking everyone involved and sharing her enthusiasm about stepping into the Telugu film industry.

For the caption, the 'Dabangg' actress wrote, “Aaaaand one more down!! A film wrap for me on #Jatadhara… my first Telugu film… and my team has killed it on this one!!! bohot mazza ayaa, bohot dhamaal kiya… cant wait for you all to see!!! Thank you for the amazing shooting experience @pprernaarora @esskaygee.entertainment @zeestudiosofficial, @shilpashirodkar73 #Sudheerbabu #UmeshKRBansal Arunaji, Venkat sir, Abhishek, @shivin7, Sameer sir, @akshaykejriwal @divyavij @ikussum @bhavinigoswami_ and the ENTIRE team!!! #JATADHARA. (sic).”

On March 28, the actress wrapped up the second schedule of “Jatadhara.” Announcing the same, Sonakshi shared her images and captioned it, “Annnnnd its a WRAP for a power packed second schedule of #Jatadhara!!! Cant wait for third sched (sic).”

The 37-year-old actress has been diligently working on "Jatadhara," a film that is set to present her in an entirely new and exciting role. The second shooting schedule concluded with intense, action-packed sequences and pivotal moments.

“Jatadhara,” a supernatural fantasy thriller, will be Sonakshi Sinha’s much-anticipated debut in the Telugu film industry. On International Women’s Day, March 8, the first look of Sinha from the movie was unveiled, showcasing her in a powerful and intense new avatar. Directed by Venkat Kalyan, “Jatadhara” also features Sudheer Babu and is produced by Umesh KR Bansal, Prerna Arora, Aruna Agarwal, and Shivin Narang under the banner of Zee Studios.

