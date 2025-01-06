Akshay Kumar, Paresh Rawal soak in winter sun during 'Bhooth Bangla' shoot

Mumbai, Jan 6 (IANS) Amidst the shoot of their upcoming film "Bhoot Bangla", Bollywood stars Akshay Kumar and Paresh Rawal soaked in some winter sun in Jaipur.

Paresh Rawal took to his official X (formerly known as Twitter) handle and treated the fans with a behind-the-scene picture from the shoot. The still has Akshay basking in the winter sun shirtless, while Paresh accompanies him.

The veteran actor captioned the post, "A Shining star enjoying Winter Sun at Jaipur with Mr FIT @akshaykumar on the shoot of BHOOT BANGLA !".

Reacting to this, Akshay, re-shared Paresh's post saying: "It is an amazing day on set…good weather and great company!"

Netizens flooded the comment section of the post with enthusiastic remarks such as "We are eagerly waiting for it sir! I have really great hope from you this time", "Sir, I truly admire your dedication to your work and your health. Your focus and discipline are qualities that I aspire to emulate in my own life", and "Can't wait to see Booth of you together in bhooth bangla".

Before heading to the Pink City, Akshay and Paresh completed the Mumbai schedule of the shoot. Aside from these two, the project will also star Wamiqa Gabbi, Rajpal Yadav, and Govardhan Asrani in crucial roles.

Shobha Kapoor and Ektaa R Kapoor have bankrolled the drama under the banner of Balaji Telefilms, along with Akshay Kumar's banner, Cape of Good Films. While Akash A Kaushik has penned the story for "Bhoot Bangla", the screenplay has been provided by Rohan Shankar, Abilash Nair, and Priyadarshan. The highly-anticipated movie will be released in the theaters on 2nd April 2, 2026.

Additionally, Akshay will have multiple releases this year including "Sky Force", "Jolly LLB 3", "Welcome to the Jungle", "Housefull 5," and "Hera Pheri 3". Apart from "Bhoot Bangla", Akshay and Paresh will also be seen together in "Hera Pheri 3".

