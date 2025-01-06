'Chidiya Udd' teaser promises a landscape of shifting loyalties

Mumbai, Jan 6 (IANS) The teaser of the upcoming streaming series 'Chidiya Udd', was unveiled on Monday. The show, inspired by Aabid Surti’s novel 'Cages', promises an intense crime drama, and is helmed by Ravi Jadhav under the creative vision of the National Award-winning director Madhur Bhandarkar.

The teaser offers a glimpse into a world which lies at the intersection of crime, power, and survival intersect in the heart of Mumbai’s underworld. The series dives deep into the intense journey of a young woman navigating her way through the ruthless landscape of a red-light district. With a bold exploration of life, crime, and survival, the series explores a landscape of shifting loyalties, resilience, and the harsh choices one must make to claim freedom against all odds.

The show stars Jackie Shroff, Bhoomika Meena, Sikandar Kher, Madhur Mittal, Mayur More, and Mita Vashisht.

Talking about the series, Jackie Shroff said, “'Chidiya Udd' has been an extraordinary experience for me. The series is filled with powerful, real characters who face immense challenges. The story is definitely going to leave a lasting impression on the audience and I hope they connect deeply with the struggles and triumphs of each character".

The show is produced by Harman Baweja and Vicky Bahri.

Harman Baweja said, “'Chidiya Udd' is more than just another crime drama, it’s a story that cuts to the core, delving into the raw human spirit of survival and defiance. With great performances and storytelling this series embodies the resilience needed to break free from the chains that bind us. At Baweja Studios, our vision has always been to bring bold, unfiltered narratives to the forefront—stories that challenge conventions and leave a lasting impression".

He further mentioned, "'Chidiya Udd' is a testament to that vision, and I am proud to be part of a project that dares to tell such a powerful and unapologetic tale".

Aruna Daryanani, Business Head and Director, Amazon MX Player, shared, “'Chidiya Udd' brings a bold, unflinching look at the complexities of Mumbai, and we’re thrilled to bring this powerful crime drama on Amazon MX Player. It’s a gripping story, with its raw portrayal of a woman’s struggle for freedom and power. The series reflects our commitment to bring authentic, bold storytelling that challenges norms and resonates with viewers on a deeper level".

The show is set to stream on Amazon MX Player.

