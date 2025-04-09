Ayushmann Khurrana’s wife Tahira shares a health update after breast cancer relapse treatment

Mumbai, April 9 (IANS) Filmmaker and author Tahira Kashyap recently revealed that her breast cancer has recurred after eight years. After undergoing a new course of treatment and therapies, she took to social media to share that she has returned home.

On April 9, Tahira took to her Instagram handle and shared a smiling photo of herself holding a sunflower, expressing heartfelt gratitude for the love and prayers she’s received. She also updated her followers that she is on the road to recovery. Sharing her happy click, Ayushmann Khurrana’s wife wrote in the caption, “Basking in all the love and prayers! They are magical Thank you, thank you, thank you! Back home and recovering I know some of you who are praying and so many whom I don’t know and yet I receive all your goodness with grace, similarly some of you know me and others might not but I send all my gratitude to all of you. And when such a connection is made which is beyond actual relationship it’s called Humanity which is the highest form of spirituality." (sic).

On April 7, Tahira Kashyap shared on social media that her breast cancer had returned for the second time. She shared a post that read, “Seven year itch or the power of regular screening - it's a perspective, I had like to go with the latter and suggest the same for everyone who needs to get regular mammograms. Round 2 for me... I still got this." (sic)

In the caption of the post, she added, “When life gives you lemons make lemonade. When life becomes too generous and throws them again at you, you squeeze them calmly into your favourite kala khatta drink and sip it with all the good intentions. Because for one it’s a better drink and two you know you will give it your best once again #regularscreening #mammogram not shying away from saying it #breastcancer #onemoretime #letsgo Ironically or not today is #WorldHealthDay Let’s do whatever we can in our capacity to take care of ourselves #gratitude through and through. " (sic)

Tahira was initially diagnosed with stage zero breast cancer in 2018, the earliest stage where abnormal cells remain confined to the breast ducts or lobules and do not spread to nearby tissues.

