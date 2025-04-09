NIA, Bihar Police and CRPF recover two IEDs hidden by CPI (Maoist) in Gaya forest area

New Delhi, April 9 (IANS) In a joint operation with the Bihar Police and the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), the National Investigation Agency (NIA) successfully on Wednesday recovered two Improvised Explosive Devices (IEDs) concealed by CPI (Maoist) militants in the Bhusiya forest area of Gaya district, Bihar.

The operation was carried out after intelligence inputs were received by the NIA team on Monday. The inputs were suggestive of the fact that the banned Maoist group had hidden the explosives in the forested region of Lutuwa. The information was promptly analysed, leading NIA to deploy a specialised team to the location to locate and neutralise the threat.

The Special Task Force (STF) of Bihar Police and CRPF, in fact, carried out the operation in close coordination with each other. The team worked out a thorough plan for the difficult task of recovering the IEDs from the dense and difficult forest terrain. The operation took place in the remote area of Kari Pahadi, where the explosives were hidden between two rocks.

In the course of the massive and calculated combing operation, the teams successfully recovered two IEDs, each weighing approximately 3 kilograms. The devices were carefully secured, and a Bomb Disposal and Detection Squad (BDDS) team from CRPF was immediately deployed to neutralise the threat. Going by the standard procedures, the IEDs were detonated safely at the same location without incident.

The recovery of these IEDs highlights an important success in the ongoing efforts to combat Maoist terrorism in the region. The NIA has registered a case at the local police station under the Explosive Substance Act and the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UA(P)A).

Authorities have stated that this operation is a part of the broader counter-terrorism efforts in Bihar, aimed at disrupting the activities of CPI (Maoist) and ensuring the safety of the public in the state’s vulnerable regions.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.