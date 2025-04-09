PGTI Tour: Pukhraj Gill, Abhinav Lohan fire 66 each to share lead after first round

Ahmedabad, April 9 (IANS) Pukhraj Singh Gill of Ludhiana and Faridabad’s Abhinav Lohan fired opening round scores of six-under 66 to hold the joint lead at the INR 2 crore Indorama Ventures Open Golf Championship 2025 at the Kalhaar Blues & Greens Golf Club here on Wednesday.

The five players bunched in tied third place at four-under 68 were Mysuru’s Yashas Chandra, Delhi golfers Sachin Baisoya and Anshul Kabthiyal, Hyderabad’s Vishesh Sharma and Chandigarh’s Amrit Lal.

Among the Ahmedabad-based professionals, Varun Parikh was the highest-placed at tied 48th after he shot a 74.

Pukhraj Singh Gill produced a bogey-free effort during his round of 66 on Day One. The 28-year-old Pukhraj, who made most fairways and greens thanks to his excellent ball-striking, sank three birdies each on the front nine and back nine.

Gill left himself two tap-ins and also chipped in for a birdie on the 15th. He holed a 15-footer for birdie, too.

“This course suits me as it rewards good ball-striking, especially off the tees. I played both the nines well. The wind was up early on in my round, so the pars at the beginning were quite stabilizing for me and gave me a decent start. A bogey-free start is always welcome," Pukhraj said.

“I’ve had a consistent run so far this season, and I enjoy a good comfort level at this course. I therefore feel confident of performing well this week.”

Abhinav Lohan was co-leader with Pukhraj Singh Gill. Lohan, a winner of multiple PGTI titles, made seven birdies and a bogey in round one.

Indian golf legend Jeev Milkha Singh’s 15-year-old son Harjai Milkha Singh, playing the tournament as an amateur, carded an 81 on Wednesday to be tied for 110th.

The tournament being played at Kalhaar Blues & Greens has a field of 126 players, including 123 professionals and three amateurs. The event is being played in the stroke-play format, consisting of four rounds of 18 holes each. The top 50 players and ties will make the cut after two rounds. The par for the course is 72.

