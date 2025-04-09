‘Not our religion’: Rahul Gandhi slams BJP for sprinkling Gangajal in Ram Mandir after Rajasthan LoP’s visit

Jaipur, April 9 (IANS) Leader of the Opposition (LoP) in Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, on Wednesday slammed the BJP after its leader Gyandev Ahuja sprinkled Gangajal in Ram Mandir after Rajasthan LoP Tika Ram Jully visited the temple.

“A Dalit person is not given the right to enter a temple. And if he does, the temple is washed. This is not our religion. We call ourselves Hindus, but our religion respects every human being. What the BJP practices is not religion, it is discrimination hidden in the hearts of their leaders,” said LoP Rahul Gandhi while addressing the ‘Nyaypath’ session of All India Congress in Gujarat’s Ahmedabad.

He said that Tika Ram Jully is a Dalit and the Leader of Opposition in Rajasthan, adding that after he visited the Ram Temple, the BJP leaders cleaned and washed it.

“They call themselves Hindus. Such a behavior is an insult not just to Dalits but to the very values that Hinduism stands for,” he said.

LoP Rahul Gandhi also shared a video on ‘X’. “This is another example of the BJP’s anti-Dalit and Manuwadi thinking. BJP has been constantly insulting Dalits and attacking the Constitution,” he wrote.

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge also addressed the issue, adding further weight to the party’s stance.

“A Dalit man, who is also the Leader of the Opposition, went to a temple. And after his visit, the temple was ‘purified’ with Gangajal. This is shameful. We Dalits, the backward communities, are also part of Hindu society. How can such humiliation be tolerated?” asked Kharge.

The Congress President also directly addressed Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah.

“If this is the treatment being given to a senior politician, imagine the plight of Dalit Hindus living in remote villages. Modi ji, start with your own party - correct this mindset. Shah ji, you have the Home Ministry. Take action and stop these atrocities,” said Kharge.

The official Congress account on ‘X’ echoed the same sentiment, directly targeting Gyandev Ahuja and the BJP.

On Monday, Rajasthan’s Leader of Opposition Tika Ram Jully visited the Ram Mandir on the occasion of Ram Navami. However, BJP leader and former MLA Gyandev Ahuja sprinkled Gangajal (holy water) at the temple after Jully’s visit, triggering a sharp response from Congress.

Rajasthan LoP slammed the BJP, asking: “Does the BJP hate Dalits so much that it cannot tolerate us offering prayers? Do BJP leaders alone have the right to worship God? The Chief Minister and BJP state chief must clarify whether they endorse such acts of so-called purification when Dalits enter temples.”

Echoing similar sentiments, Congress state chief Govind Singh Dotasra said, “The heart of the BJP is filled with hatred, ill-will, and jealousy towards Dalits.”

Former Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot also condemned the incident, calling it a “disgusting act” and demanding accountability.

Gyandev Ahuja, however, defended his actions with another controversial statement targeting Jully.

“Tikaram Jully, who is against Sanatan and Hindutva, visited Karni Mata on Sunday and came to Ram Mandir. He should be ashamed. I will go to the place where he visited and fulfill my vow to wash it with Gangajal,” Ahuja reportedly said.

