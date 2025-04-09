Bengaluru or Mumbai- Deepika Padukone takes her pick

Mumbai, April 9 (IANS) Actress Deepika Padukone answered a question she is asked often- which city does she like better- Bengaluru or Mumbai?

Through her latest Instagram post, the diva revealed why both these cities are close to her heart.

Talking about Banglore, she shared, "Whenever I come back to Banglore it feels like home, you know because this is where I've lived a large part of my life. This is where I've grown up, my friends, my school, my college- So all of those formative years and those experiences have all been here."

Stating what Bombay signifies for her, DP added, "But Bombay again because professionally that's where my life began and that's where home is now. And the energy in Mumbai is very very different."

She concluded, "So, it's very difficult to choose one over the other. But I feel like both cities have really influenced my 39 years."

Earlier this week Deepika graced the screen with her husband Ranveer Singh for the first time after the birth of their daughter Dua.

The power couple appeared together in an advertisement for an air conditioner. Sharing the advertisement on social media, the brand wrote, "Good looks, good looks & good looks!"

The ad had Ranveer taking a dig at Deepika about how guests at their party were enjoying their air conditioners instead of her food or stories. As Deepika gets upset, Ranveer wins her over saying that he did in fact buy the AC only for her. The ad ends with Ranveer getting a kiss from Deepika.

Deepika and Ranveer were last seen together in Rohit Shetty's "Singham Again". While the film featured Deepika as Shakti Shetty, aka Lady Singham, Ranveer reprised his role of Simmba from the Rohit Shetty cop universe. Ajay Devgn, Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff, Kareena Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor, and Jackie Shroff were also an integral part of the cast.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.