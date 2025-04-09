Haryana CM congratulates ‘first Haryanvi’ to scale Mount Annapurna

Gurugram, April 9 (IANS) Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini congratulated the state’s first mountaineer, Narendra Kumar, for hoisting the Tricolor on the world’s most inaccessible peak, 8091-meter-high Mount Annapurna in Nepal.

“On behalf of every Haryanvi, many congratulations to the son of Haryana and best wishes for a bright future. You have made every countryman proud with this achievement,” the Chief Minister posted on ‘X’.

Narendra Kumar, a native of the village of Mingni Kheda of Nalwa constituency of Hisar district, has etched his name in history after he successfully summited the world’s 10th highest peak.

This extraordinary journey was accomplished on April 7 at 10:30 AM local time on one of the most treacherous and demanding mountains located in Nepal.

At just 29 years old, Narendra was not only the youngest in the expedition team but also served as the team leader of an international group comprising eleven members from six countries—India, Vietnam, the US, Japan, the UK, and South Africa.

His leadership and resilience guided the diverse team through one of the world’s most perilous and challenging climbs, Mount Annapurna, which is known to be one of the most dangerous and technically demanding climbs in the world.

Narendra's successful ascent is a remarkable feat of human endurance, courage, and sheer determination.

"I am deeply grateful to the Haryana government and thank Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini, who admires my achievement, and the M3M Foundation for their constant encouragement, trust, and support. Their belief in me has been my biggest strength. With every step I take, I carry the dreams of countless youth who wish to rise above their circumstances and touch the sky," he said.

Narendra has been associated with the M3M Foundation as a Sankalp Volunteer and Environmental Ambassador, where he has inspired thousands through his initiatives focused on climate action, sustainability, and youth leadership.

“Narendra is soft-spoken with quiet determination about supporting five young girls from Haryana in their dream to reach the Everest Base Camp, which I have given him as a challenge. He took on the challenge wholeheartedly. These girls, whom we named ‘The Elemental Sisters,’ not only completed the expedition but also became symbols of courage and hope. I still remember Narendra saying, ‘I’m going to make history soon,’ and today, he has done it," Dr. Payal Kanodia, Chairperson & Trustee of M3M Foundation, said.

Now, Narendra sets his sights on an even more ambitious goal — Mount Shishapangma and Mount Cho Oyu, two of the world's highest and most formidable peaks.

His mission continues, driven by his unshakable resolve and the support of his community.

