Brown sugar valued at Rs 50 lakh seized in Bhubaneswar; 2 drug peddlers held

Bhubaneswar, April 9 (IANS) The Special Crime Unit of Commissionerate police have seized 515 grams of brown sugar worth around Rs 50 lakh during a raid in Khandagiri police station area in Bhubaneswar, Commissioner S. Dev Datta Singh said on Wednesday.

The police also arrested two drug peddler siblings -- Sk Jamir Mohammad alias Jammu and Sk Sahid Mohammad alias Muna -- of Jaleswar in Balasore district.

The Commissionerate police sources also said that acting on an intelligence tip-off, the Special Crime Unit executed a surveillance operation and arrested the peddlers' duo from a place near Naka Gate Chowk under Khandagiri police station area on Tuesday evening.

The accused had been to the place to deliver the consignment of drugs to local peddlers of Bhubaneswar.

The sleuths also recovered 515 grams of brown sugar from the possession of the accused siblings.

Additionally, a red Honda Activa (Regd. No. OD 01 AW 4291), two mobile phones, and Rs 3,150 in cash were recovered.

The arrested individuals were taken into custody and are currently being interrogated to uncover further details about their operations and connections.

"This operation is a testament to our relentless commitment to eradicating drug networks. Our dedicated team has worked meticulously to intercept criminal activities and ensure that those involved face the full weight of the law. We will persist in protecting public safety and urge citizens to come forward with any information that may aid our investigation,” Singh told IANS.

The Commissionerate police's crime unit also carried out raids at various small shops in the Infocity Police station area and seized huge quantities of Ganja, Ganja filled cigarettes and other incriminating materials on Wednesday.

It is worth noting that recently the Commissionerate police have arrested five persons and detained a juvenile along with brown sugar worth Rs 72 lakh from two different places in Bhubaneswar last month.

