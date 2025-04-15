Anu Aggarwal on Kartik and Sreeleela headlining ‘Aashiqui 3’: They should be grateful for the opportunity

Mumbai, April 15 (IANS) Actress Anu Aggarwal, who rose to fame with the original ‘Aashiqui’, has shared her thoughts on the new leads of the franchise’s third installment.

Speaking about Kartik Aaryan and Sreeleela headlining ‘Aashiqui 3,’ she expressed that the duo should feel grateful for being chosen to carry forward such an iconic legacy. When asked what advice she would give to actors joining a project like Aashiqui, Anu Aggarwal told IANS, “I’d say this, not out of arrogance, whether it’s about me, Mahesh Bhatt’s films, or even T-Series—anyone who joins Aashiqui is becoming part of a legacy. And when you step into a legacy, half your battle is already won. A huge audience will come to watch you purely because it carries the Aashiqui name. That’s why newcomers should feel grateful and respectful toward the opportunity they've been given.”

Anu also reflected on how deeply personal the project was for her. She mentioned that Aashiqui wasn’t just another role—it was a defining moment.

“When I joined Aashiqui, it wasn’t a successful film at the time. Mahesh Bhatt wasn’t known as a commercial filmmaker back then—he was more of an art-house director venturing into his first mainstream project. So, for me, Aashiqui wasn’t just a film I worked on—it became something I helped shape and build. It’s incredibly personal to me. It’s like my baby, my lifeblood. That project is extremely close to my heart.”

Anu Aggarwal also discussed the timeless nature of love in cinema, particularly in the context of the upcoming “Aashiqui 3.” She emphasized that, despite evolving trends and shifting societal norms, the essence of love remains unchanged. Aggarwal explained that love, at its core, is universal and timeless. The actress believes that while the portrayal of love may adapt to contemporary sensibilities, the fundamental emotions and experiences that define love will always remain the same.

When asked about the difference between the original Aashiqui and its upcoming sequel, Aggarwal shared, “The truth is, no one can predict what will resonate with people. Whether it's a film, a song, the music, the cast, or even the director—you can’t pinpoint what will strike a chord. You're right, though—the songs from the original Aashiqui are still remembered and cherished. I completely agree. But every new version—Aashiqui 2, Aashiqui 3—has made its own sincere effort. They’ve all tried to create music that connects. Ultimately, who knows what will work? It’s always a bit of a mystery.”

Anurag Basu's directorial “Aashiqui 3” will mark Sreeleela’s Bollywood debut opposite Kartik. The film's poster showcases Kartik in a rugged look, sporting long hair and a beard. He portrays a rock star, strumming the guitar and passionately singing the song ‘Tu Meri Zindagi Hai’ in front of an enthusiastic crowd.

The much-anticipated film, which still awaits its official title, had to drop its initial name, ‘Aashiqui 3,’ due to legal complications. Produced by Bhushan Kumar and Krishan Kumar, the movie is expected to showcase a gripping love story. The film is set to release during Diwali 2025.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.