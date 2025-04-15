BJP hijacked Nitish Kumar for electoral gains: Tejashwi Yadav

Patna, April 15 (IANS) After a high-profile meeting with Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Mallikarjun Kharge, Bihar Leader of the Opposition (LoP) Tejashwi Yadav launched a scathing attack on Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, alleging that the BJP has ‘hijacked’ him and is using him as a face for electoral gains.

“Nitish Kumar is unconscious at the moment. BJP has completely hijacked him. Amit Shah said NDA will contest under Nitish Kumar but never said he would be Chief Minister again after 2025,” the LoP said.

Tejashwi further mocked the NDA’s internal dynamics, stating that everyone in the NDA wants to become the Chief Minister of Bihar and also recalled Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini’s endorsement of Samrat Choudhary for the top post.

Union MSME Minister Jitan Ram Manjhi has also claimed that the Chief Minister will decide after the Assembly election.

Meanwhile, Nishant Kumar, son of Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, strongly reacted to Tejashwi’s remarks, saying, “Why can’t my father become Chief Minister again? Amit Shah has spoken about it. Samrat Choudhary also reiterated it. NDA will fight under Nitish Kumar’s leadership.”

When asked about Tejashwi’s claims regarding the Chief Minister’s health, Nishant said: “My father is absolutely fine. Don’t go by their false claims.”

On being questioned whether he has political ambitions, Nishant deflected with a jibe. “Forget about me joining politics, you just make sure the NDA forms the government. Bring my father to leadership again,” Nishant Kumar said.

When reminded of the NDA’s 225-seat target, he confidently replied: “Why only 225? The public should give my father a mandate like 2010 again when the party of Nitish Kumar won 118 seats in the Bihar assembly.”

He concluded by dismissing Mahagathbandhan’s claims, saying: “Let them say what they want. The people are watching. My father will be Chief Minister once more.”

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.