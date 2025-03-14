Chhaava Box-office Collection: Should Allu Arjun be Worried?

Bollywood star Vicky Kaushal has created a storm at the Indian box office with his latest outing, Chhaava. The movie turned out to be a huge sensation worldwide. People across ages are still flocking to the theatres to witness the epic movie featuring Vicky, Akshaye Khanna, and Rashmika Mandanna in the lead roles. What started slowly in terms of box office turned out to be huge as Vicky Kaushal began threatening the likes of Shah Rukh Khan, SS Rajamouli, and other stalwarts when it comes to box-office collection.

Currently, in the fourth week of its run, Chhaava has amassed nearly Rs.730 crores worldwide. The movie has maintained strong collections in Maharashtra, where it has surpassed Allu Arjun's Pushpa-2 to emerge as the highest-grossing film in that region. But Pushpa-2 continues to lead globally, and Chhaava might not be able to surpass Pushpa-2's collections worldwide.

Coming to the domestic market, Chhaava has now surpassed Bahubali 2: The Conclusion in the Hindi market and has turned out to be the sixth highest-grossing Hindi movie of all time. The movie is also on course to beat Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan's domestic box-office collection. If this happens, Chhaava would emerge as the fourth highest-grossing Hindi movie of all time.

The film's box-office pull in Maharashtra will be talked about for a long time in the trade circles. Despite 4 weeks into its release, the movie is showing no signs of stopping anytime soon and is going strong. The 8-week window for Hindi movies before OTT premiers is helping the Vicky Kaushal movie as it continues to rake in audiences nationwide.

Chhaava has also been released in Telugu and has performed quite decently, surpassing trade predictions. Overall, it's a great start to the year for the much-talented Vicky Kaushal as he looks to cement his position as one of the bankable stars of Hindi cinema.