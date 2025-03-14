Bank Holidays in Second Half of March 2025: Complete State-wise list!

As the financial year comes to an end, banks in India will close for a sequence of national and regional holidays in March, which will leave them out of office for eight days. The notice is a reminder to customers to coordinate their banking operations ahead of time, so there is little disruption to their financial activities.

March is especially important because it is the closing month of the financial year. Banks will therefore be closed on several days, including weekends and national holidays. These are decided by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) and differ from state to state, depending on the state's local festival and celebrations.

Second Half of March Has More Bank Holidays

The latter half of March will see a concentration of bank holidays, with four holidays between March 22 and March 31. These holidays are the festivals of Holi, Shab-e-Qadr, Jumat-ul-Vida, and Ramzan-Id (Eid-Ul-Fitr), which will be celebrated in various regions of the country.

List of Bank Holidays in March 2025

To assist customers in advance, here is a list of dates when banks will be closed in March 2025:

March 15 (Saturday): Holi (banks in Agartala, Bhubaneswar, Imphal, and Patna closed)

March 16 (Sunday): Weekly holiday

March 22 (Saturday): Fourth Saturday and Bihar Diwas (banks in Bihar closed)

March 23 (Sunday): Weekly holiday

March 27 (Thursday): Shab-e-Qadr (banks in Jammu closed)

March 28 (Friday): Jumat-ul-Vida (banks in Jammu and Kashmir closed)

March 30 (Sunday): Weekly holiday

March 31 (Monday): Ramzan-Id (Eid-Ul-Fitr) and Khutub-E-Ramzan (public holiday in all states except Mizoram and Himachal Pradesh)

Concerning these bank holidays, customers are requested to prepare their banking transactions in advance to prevent any inconvenience. This means planning transactions, making payments, and keeping enough funds in the account. Through anticipating such steps, customers will be able to reduce any hassles in their financial transactions and benefit the most from the upcoming holidays.

