Kaveri Kapur reveals the craziest thing she has done on Holi

Mumbai, March 14 (IANS) Shekhar Kapur's daughter’s Kaveri Kapur opened up about the wildest thing she’s ever done during Holi, her culinary cravings, and the rituals she swears by to prepare for the colorful chaos.

From mischievous childhood antics to unforgettable family moments, Kaveri shares how Holi continues to shape her memories year after year.

When asked about the craziest thing she’s ever done on Holi, Kaveri recalled an unforgettable childhood escapade. She told IANS, “I've been a bit of a Holi rebel since childhood. My best friend and I once plotted this elaborate scheme where we convinced everyone we were "allergic" to colors! We even hid behind our building during the festivities, causing a full-blown search party. Looking back, I realize my relationship with Holi has always been... complicated! But those rare times I do play, it's always with my childhood friends—they're the only ones I trust with my color-phobic tendencies!.”

When it comes to food, Kaveri doesn't hold back in sharing her favorite cuisine.

“Sushi! I'm absolutely obsessed with it—the perfect blend of art and flavor. Though I'm now wondering if there's a way to make Holi-themed sushi rolls? Rainbow-coloured rice with wasabi gulal? Maybe I've just invented something here! But seriously, good sushi is my weakness, holiday-related or not. I can have it day in and day out and never get bored,” she mentioned.

As for cooking during Holi, Kaveri remains humble. “I wish I could say I’ve mastered some secret family gujiya or thandai recipe, but my Holi culinary skills are zero!” she admits with a smile. But even if the kitchen isn't her battlefield, Kaveri’s knack for appreciating others' cooking shines through. “I’m excellent at appreciating other people's Holi cooking efforts. Maybe this year I’ll finally try making something... or more realistically, I’ll be the designated taste-tester!”

Kaveri’s pre-Holi ritual is one that many would find amusing, though incredibly effective.

She shared, “I basically turn into an oil slick! I start with a good coat of coconut oil in my hair and almond oil on my skin—it’s my beauty secret for easier color removal while keeping my skin nourished.” She carefully oils every nook and cranny before the festivities begin, ensuring her skin and hair are well-prepped for the fun ahead. “Another Holi-constant ritual is always wearing white. There’s something artistically pleasing about seeing your white clothes serve as a canvas when color is thrown on you. That is half the fun of this festival!”

Sharing her memories of Holika Dahan, Kaveri said, “Some of my most cherished childhood memories are from Holika Dahan nights! We'd all gather around the bonfire, and elders would tell us the story of Prahlad and how good triumphs over evil. There's something so mesmerizing about watching the flames dance against the night sky. We'd circle the fire, offer prayers, and then share prasad together. While I've missed a couple of them when I was living abroad, whenever I am in India, attendance at Holika Dahan and playing Holi the next day, are mandatory events.”

