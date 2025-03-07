Anupam Kher recalls playing characters older than his age on his 70th birthday

Mumbai, March 7 (IANS) Veteran actor Anupam Kher celebrated his 70th birthday in a spiritual way, visiting Haridwar with his mother, friends, and family members.

The actor marked his special day with a heartfelt message on social media, reflecting on both his personal and professional journey. In his post, he recalled playing characters older than his age. Anupam wrote, “Today is my birthday! The 70th! The man who played a 65-year-old role in movies at 28 years old, and then mostly played characters older than his age. Her youth has begun now! How old is just a number, I am the perfect example for it. Please send me your wishes and blessings! Haridwar came with Maa, friends and family members! If this time birthday is special, then it will be full Sanatani! Hail Mother Gange! Har Har Mahadev! #HappyBirthdayToMe.”

The text on the video read, “We have been hearing this for ages that age is just a number. Let me show you how.” The video montage beautifully captures the incredible transformation of Kher over the years, showcasing a series of photos from his early days at the age of 28, right through to his current milestone at 70.

As the montage progresses, viewers witness Kher’s remarkable journey, both in his personal life and his career. At 70, he is seen defying age as he works hard in the gym, pushing his physical limits.

Meanwhile, the 'Special 26' actor is receiving sweet birthday shout-outs from his industry friends, co-stars, and fans on social media. Kajol, who has delivered hits like Kuch Kuch Hota Hai" and “Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge" with the veteran actor, penned a heartwarming birthday message for Kher.

Taking to her Instagram handle, the 'Dilwale' actress posted a photo of them and wrote, “Happy Birthday @anupamkher. May this year put another notch on your belt, saying fabulous!”

Sonam Kapoor also wished the actor by sharing his photo on her Instagram stories.

With an illustrious career that spans more than four decades, Anupam Kher has solidified his place as one of the most versatile actors in Indian cinema. Throughout his remarkable journey, he has graced over 540 films, showcasing his extraordinary range in both Bollywood and international projects.

