Controversies Surrounding Pushpa 2 Music: Multiple Composers, Final Choices Revealed

Unlike the first part, where Devi Sri Prasad (DSP) handled the songs and background score seamlessly, the sequel took a different path by involving multiple composers. Initially, DSP had completed the entire BGM for the movie, but reports suggest that director Sukumar and star Allu Arjun were not entirely satisfied with his output. This led to the inclusion of other music directors, including S Thaman, Ajaneesh Loknath of Kantara fame, and Sam CS, to rework the score.

Also read: Pushpa 2: The Rule – Allu Arjun's Sensational Film Set for Grand Premiere

S Thaman was brought in to compose the background score for the first half, a task he completed in just 15 days. Ajaneesh Loknath was assigned parts of the second half, while Sam CS worked on the climax portions. Despite their contributions, Sukumar later decided to revisit the original work. The music composed by DSP for the first half and parts of the second half was retained, sidelining Thaman and Ajaneesh Loknath’s efforts. Sam CS’s work on the climax, however, remained unchanged, making the final background score a mix of DSP and Sam CS’s compositions.

Also read: Pushpa 2 The Rule HD Stills Photos

This back-and-forth process has sparked significant curiosity among fans, who are now eager to see how this collaborative yet tumultuous effort translates into the film’s overall experience. Pushpa 2 promises not just a gripping narrative but also a unique musical journey shaped by multiple creative minds.

Read more: Pushpa 2: Highlights from the Grand Wild Fire Jaathara Event