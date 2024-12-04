Pushpa 2: The Rule – Allu Arjun's Sensational Film Set for Grand Premiere

The much-awaited Pushpa 2: The Rule, starring Icon Star Allu Arjun and directed by Sukumar, is set to premiere today at 9:30 PM. Fans and movie lovers around the world are eagerly anticipating this pan-Indian spectacle.

Also read: “I Owe Everything to Sukumar” – Allu Arjun Reveals the Heart Behind Pushpa's Magic

The excitement for Pushpa 2 is evident, as premiere tickets sold out within moments of bookings opening. The film has already crossed ₹100 crores in advance bookings globally, creating a strong buzz. Fans and trade circles are abuzz with discussions on whether Pushpa 2 can surpass the record-breaking opening of SS Rajamouli’s RRR, which collected ₹223 crores on its first day, holding the title of India’s biggest opener.

Also read: Pushpa 2: Highlights from the Grand Wild Fire Jaathara Event

With a runtime of around 3 hours and 20 minutes, Pushpa 2: The Rule is expected to captivate audiences with its grandeur and storytelling. As the release unfolds, all eyes are on the box office numbers and the impact of this highly anticipated film.

Also read: Can Pushpa 2 Outshine Devara and Kalki in Premiere Earnings?