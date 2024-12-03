“I Owe Everything to Sukumar” – Allu Arjun Reveals the Heart Behind Pushpa's Magic

At the pre-release event of Pushpa 2, Allu Arjun opened up about his deep emotions and expressed his heartfelt wishes for the film’s success. The actor, who is eagerly awaiting the release of the much-anticipated sequel, emphasized his commitment to delivering the best possible product for his fans.

"I sincerely hope Pushpa 2 becomes a massive success, and I can dedicate it to all my fans," said Allu Arjun. He continued, turning emotional as he spoke about his director, Sukumar, and praised him for his contribution to the franchise. "I can wholeheartedly say, Pushpa 1 and Pushpa 2 are Sukumar sir’s films. We have put everything into making these films, and I believe our sincerity and dedication are what truly resonated with audiences, resulting in the overwhelming success of Pushpa."

Allu Arjun also took the opportunity to express his gratitude towards Sukumar, stating, "Everything that has happened with Pushpa is because of one man, Sukumar. Without him, I wouldn’t be here today. I owe everything to him. Without Arya, there is no Allu Arjun."

Reflecting on the journey of Pushpa 1, which became a blockbuster, Allu Arjun drew parallels to other landmark Telugu films. "When Baahubali achieved its global recognition, it felt like a victory for Telugu cinema. Similarly, when RRR made waves internationally, it made us proud as Telugu people. Now, Pushpa 2 is receiving similar love and affection from audiences all over the country. I am hopeful it will be another huge success, making us all proud to be a part of Telugu cinema."

As the anticipation for Pushpa 2 builds, Allu Arjun’s emotional speech highlights the dedication and passion that has gone into the making of the film, as well as the immense pride he feels in contributing to the success of Telugu cinema.

