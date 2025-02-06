Pushpa-2 Creates Netflix Record but Falls Short of Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s Animal

Words fall short of describing the box office mayhem created by Allu Arjun starrer Pushpa-2. Right from the moment the team started their promotions, there were high expectations for the film but the movie shattered records and showed Allu Arjun’s stamina at the box office.

Even with the first part, the makers bagged good profits, thanks to the love showered by Hindi audiences. The inspiring collections from the North Indian box office for Pushpa-1 prompted makers to go all out with their promotions for the sequel. Smart marketing efforts paid huge dividends as Allu Arjun raked in numbers like never before.

After its dominant performance in theatres, Pushpa-2 made an appearance on Netflix and even here, there was unanimous love shown to the movie for its high-octane action sequences. The climax fight, in particular, impressed fans outside Indian shores so much that they even urged Marvel to do better with their superheroes.

Let’s take a look at the movie’s performance on Netflix. During the first week of its online streaming, Pushpa-2 fetched nearly 6 million views (5.8M, to be precise). With this number, the movie managed to beat the likes of Dunki, Kalki-2, and many other biggies. However, the Allu Arjun starrer falls short of Animal and Hrithik Roshan’s Fighter.

Animal amassed 6.2 Million views in just 3 days of its Netflix release while Fighter managed to get 5.9 Million views in the first 4 days. Pushpa-2 falls marginally short of the Hrithik Roshan starrer with 5.8 Million views.

Other Indian movies that went big on Netflix in its first week of streaming include Crew, Lucky Bhaskar, Amaran, Khel Khel Mein, and The GOAT.