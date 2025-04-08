Yamini Malhotra calls her Bollywood Debut in 'Chill Marna Bro' a dream come true

Mumbai, April 8 (IANS) Actress Yamini Malhotra, known for her appearance in ‘Bigg Boss 18,’ is all set to make her mark in Bollywood with her debut film “Chill Marna Bro.”

The actress and model opened up about her excitement and shared that stepping into the world of Hindi cinema has been a dream come true. Reflecting on this new chapter, Yamini expressed her gratitude and enthusiasm for this opportunity, calling it a major milestone in her career. Speaking about her debut project, the 'Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin' actress shared, “I have always been passionate about acting, and stepping into Bollywood is a dream come true. The film has an exciting storyline full of comedy and twists and I can’t wait for audiences to see me in this new avatar.”

“Chill Marna Bro” will be directed by Tejas Dattani.

Earlier in January, Yamini made headlines after she opened up about the struggles of finding a house in Mumbai. In an Instagram post, she revealed that landlords often 'outrightly refuse' to rent to her once they learn about her profession.

She had written, “Hello guys, I just want to share something that’s been really disheartening. As much as I love Mumbai, finding a home here has been a tough journey (sic)." "I have been asked questions like, ‘Are you Hindu or Muslim?’ ‘Gujarati or Marwadi?’ And as soon as people hear I am an actor, they outright refuse. Does being an actor make me less deserving of a home? It’s shocking how these questions still exist in 2025. Can we really call this the city of dreams if dreams come with condition (sic)?”

On the professional front, Yamini Malhotra is best known for her role in Star Plus’ popular show “Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin.” Yamini played the role of Shivani Chavan in the family drama; however, she left the show after a year, and her role was subsequently taken over by Tanvi Thakkar.

She was most recently seen in the Salman Khan-hosted reality show "Bigg Boss 18," where she entered the house as the fourth wildcard contestant after Kashish Kapoor, Digvijay Singh Rathee, and Edin Rose.

Yamini has also appeared in the show “Main Teri Tu Mera,” as well as the Telugu film “Chuttalabbai.”

