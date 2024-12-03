Pushpa 2: Highlights from the Grand Wild Fire Jaathara Event

Hyderabad: The much-awaited Pushpa 2: The Rule is gearing up for a grand release, and the makers recently hosted an electrifying event, the Wild Fire Fair, in Hyderabad on December 2. The star-studded event witnessed the presence of cinematic stalwarts, including Allu Arjun, director Sukumar, and S.S. Rajamouli, along with the entire team behind the film.

Allu Arjun, who reprises his role as Pushpa Raj, expressed deep gratitude towards Sukumar, calling him the driving force behind the Pushpa saga. “If it wasn’t for Sukumar, I wouldn’t be here. He made us proud with his unparalleled vision. Our entire team gave their all to make this film unforgettable,” he said.

Also read: Can Pushpa 2 Outshine Devara and Kalki in Premiere Earnings?

Talking about the film’s journey, Arjun shared, “I didn’t hear the full story of Pushpa 2 during the release of the first part. But now, I see how monumental it is. I’m thrilled to reconnect with fans after three years. This film is a celebration of the hard work of everyone involved.”

Rajamouli Shares an Anecdote

Renowned director S.S. Rajamouli, who attended the event, praised the film’s team and shared a memorable moment: “A few months ago, when Pushpa 2 was being shot at Ramoji Film City, I visited Sukumar and Bunny. Sukumar showed me the film’s introduction scene, and it left a lasting impression. The intensity and music in that scene will captivate the audience globally.”

Sukumar’s Vision and Dedication

Director Sukumar spoke about his special bond with Allu Arjun, which began with Arya. “I’ve seen Bunny evolve into an incredible actor and person. My love for him and his craft inspired me to create the Pushpa films. Even when I didn’t have a complete story, his encouragement pushed me to go beyond my limits,” he revealed.

He also highlighted Rashmika Mandanna’s dedication and Devi Sri Prasad’s musical contributions, calling them integral to the film’s success.

A Global Phenomenon in the Making

Pushpa 2: The Rule is set to release in over 12,000 theaters across 80 countries and six languages, marking a historic moment for Telugu cinema. The film’s producers, Naveen Yerneni and Y. Ravi Shankar of Mythri Movie Makers, commended the team’s hard work and called Allu Arjun’s performance “National Award-worthy.”

“This film is the result of three years of relentless effort. Sukumar’s vision and the dedication of the entire team have taken this project to unparalleled heights,” they said.

Also read: Allu Arjun's Pushpa 2 Pre-Release Event Photos