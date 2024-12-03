Can Pushpa 2 Outshine Devara and Kalki in Premiere Earnings?

The buzz surrounding Pushpa 2: The Rule is at an all-time high as the film gets ready for its grand U.S. debut on December 4. With just hours left until the first premiere screenings, fans are abuzz with discussions about the film’s potential box office performance in North America.

Comparisons with recent blockbusters paint a challenging picture for the Allu Arjun starrer. Jr. NTR’s Devara opened to a strong $3.7 million on its first day, with $2.8 million from premiere shows. Meanwhile, Prabhas’ Kalki 2898 AD shattered records with an extraordinary $5.5 million Day 1 gross, of which $4 million came from advance screenings. Early estimates suggest that Pushpa 2 may fall short of these benchmarks, though a last-minute surge in ticket sales could still impact the final numbers.

Despite this, the sequel is poised to become a career highlight for Allu Arjun. His previous North American success, Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo, reached $3.6 million during its entire run. Industry analysts expect Pushpa 2 to exceed this lifetime figure within its opening weekend, setting a new personal milestone for the actor.

While the film may not break records set by its contemporaries, it remains a significant achievement and a pivotal chapter in Allu Arjun’s career trajectory. Fans eagerly await the first reactions from premiere audiences to see if Pushpa 2 delivers on its immense hype.

