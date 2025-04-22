21st century will be prosperous if India-US work together: JD Vance

Jaipur, April 22 (IANS) US Vice President J.D. Vance on Tuesday said that the 21st century will be prosperous if India and the US work together.

Addressing the audience from different genres at RIC in Jaipur, he said, “I believe today that PM Modi is a serious leader who has thought deeply about India’s future prosperity and security, not just for the rest of his time in office, but over the next century. And I want to end by making a simple, overarching point.”

“We are now officially one quarter into the 21st century, 25 years and 75 years to go. I really believe that the future of the 21st century is going to be determined by the strength of the US-India partnership. I believe that if India and the US work together successfully, we are going to see a 21st century that is prosperous and peaceful. But I also believe that if we fail to work together successfully, the 21st century could be a very dark time for all of humanity,” V-P Vance said.

“It’s clear to me, as it is to most observers, that President Trump, of course, intends to rebalance America’s economic relationship with the rest of the world. That’s going to cause, fundamentally, profound changes within our borders and the US, but of course, with other countries as well. But I believe that this rebalancing is going to produce great benefits for American workers. It’s going to produce great benefits for the people of India. And because our partnership is so important to the future of the world, I believe President Trump’s efforts, joined, of course, by the whole country of India and Prime Minister Modi, will make the 21st century the best century in human history.”

The US V-P also spoke on trade war, saying, "Critics have attacked my President Trump for starting a trade war in an effort to bring back the jobs of the past. But nothing could be further from the truth." "He seeks to rebalance global trade so that America, with friends like India, can build a future worth having for all of our people together. And when President Trump and Prime Minister Modi announced in February that our countries aim to more than double our bilateral trade to $500 billion by the end of the decade, I know that both of them meant it. I am encouraged by everything our nations are doing to get us there. As many of you are aware, both of our governments are hard at work on a trade agreement built on shared priorities, like creating new jobs, building durable supply chains, and achieving prosperity for our workers."

Vance further stated, "In our meeting on Monday, Prime Minister Modi and I made very good progress on all of those points. We are especially excited to formally announce that America and India have officially finalised the terms of reference for the trade negotiation. I believe this is a vital step towards realising President Trump’s and Prime Minister Modi’s vision because it sets a roadmap towards a final deal between our nations. I believe there is much that America and India can accomplish together." “Let’s do it together,” Vance said while concluding his speech.

