1.42 lakh girl students received self-defense training in Tripura: CM Saha

Agartala, April 22 (IANS) Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha on Tuesday said that the foremost aim of the BJP government is to provide quality and proper education to the students and the infrastructure of around 123 schools would be developed along with the filling up of the vacancies of teaching and non-teaching staff.

After inaugurating the new building of Amtali Higher Secondary School, followed by the virtual inauguration of the new buildings of five other Higher Secondary Schools in West Tripura at a total cost of Rs 27.38 crore, the Chief Minister said that the state government has set up vending machines for sanitary napkins for girl students in 455 schools, spending over Rs 1.31 crores.

The government under the Rani Laxmibai Self Defence Training Program has provided self-defence training to 1.42 lakh girl students of 2,058 schools, said Saha, who also holds both school and higher education portfolios.

Referring to Tuesday’s ‘Earth Day’, he said that Earth is the one and only planet where people live, and “to secure our Earth, we must put stress on flora and fauna.”

“We must be aware of the history of trees. PM Modi has always been appealing to everyone to protect nature, and now we understand the value of the environment. If our ecological balance is not maintained, then we will face many problems,” he said.

The Chief Minister said that to protect and nurture nature, the Union Ministry of Education has launched a QR code for flora, so that people and students can scan it from April 22 to 30 and be aware of trees.

“We must use technology. The way we used to provide teaching to students won’t be helpful anymore, we must update. For our state government, education is the most prioritised sector. Without education, development and progress are not possible. Our government and education department are working for the overall development of education or else no country or state can progress,” Saha observed.

He said that after 74 years since Independence, the National Education Policy 2020 was implemented. The government has been giving stress and opening digital education, including smart classes, the Chief Minister said, adding that the “Vande Bharat” online channel was started and 'Vidya Jyoti' Schools have been set up.

He said that the main aim of the present BJP government is to implement various schemes and implement them properly and to provide quality and proper education to all students.

Saha announced that in the 2025–26 financial year, 30 more schools would be set up and said that the infrastructure of 67 schools under secondary education and 56 schools under elementary education would be developed.

“We have taken the decision to fill up teaching and non-teaching staff,” he added.

