Kerala: Pinarayi Vijayan & LoP Satheesan condemn Pahalgam terror attack

Thiruvananthapuram, April 22 (IANS) Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and Leader of Opposition V.D. Satheesan condemned the terror attack in Pahalgam in J&K’s Anantnag district on Tuesday.

A help desk has also been opened by the Non-Resident Keralaites Affairs Department, here and all those who wish to contact for information about Keralaites who are stuck in Kashmir.

Vijayan took to his Facebook and said that it’s shocking to know about the terror attack that has taken place in Pahalgam.

“My hearts go out to the grieving families and those who are injured, wish them a speedy recovery. The need of the hour is to bring to book those behind this dastardly act, and all efforts should be there to tackle those engaged in terror activities,” said Vijayan.

Satheesan said he is deeply shocked to hear the tragic news of the terror attack.

“This happened at the time when tourism is a big activity in Kashmir, and this is the outcome of a possible deep-rooted conspiracy. The Centre is duty-bound to ensure the safety of the country is taken care,” said Satheesan, adding all those responsible behind this should be brought before the law.

Notably, several tourists were reportedly killed and many others, including tourists & locals, were injured in a terror attack in Pahalgam hill station in Jammu and Kashmir's Anantnag district on Tuesday, leading to the security forces launching a massive operation to hunt down the perpetrators.

As per reports, two to three terrorists wearing army fatigues came and fired at horse-riding tourists in the Baisran area around 2.30 p.m. Baisran is a small meadow 3 to 4 km from the Pahalgam market, and tourists take horses to reach the place as there is no motorable road to it.

