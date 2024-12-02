Pushpa 2 Sets New Standards with Sky-High Ticket Prices

The much-anticipated Telugu film Pushpa 2: The Rule, starring Allu Arjun, is creating waves across the nation even before its release. With advance bookings already open, ticket prices are reaching new highs, especially in premium theaters across India.

Record Ticket Prices in Mumbai

In Mumbai, Pushpa 2 has set a new benchmark for ticket pricing. The prestigious PVR Maison at Jio World Drive, known for its luxurious movie experience, has priced tickets at a staggering ₹3,000—making it the most expensive ticket in Indian cinema history. This trend of premium pricing is becoming increasingly common in luxury theaters.

Other theaters in Mumbai have also seen high ticket prices, with ranges between ₹1,500 and ₹1,700.

High Prices in Delhi

Delhi has also joined the league of premium pricing. PVR Director’s Cut has fixed the ticket price for the Hindi 2D version of the film at ₹2,400, while PVR Select City Walk is offering tickets at ₹1,860.

Telugu States Join the Hype

The craze for Pushpa 2 is equally evident in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana. Tickets for the December 4th premieres are priced at ₹1,239. For the release day, prices drop slightly to a little over ₹500. The Telangana government has already granted special permission to hike ticket prices for the film's release. Reports suggest that the Andhra Pradesh government is likely to follow suit soon.

Nationwide Frenzy

With Pushpa 2: The Rule setting new records in advance bookings and ticket prices, the buzz around the movie highlights its massive appeal across regions and languages. As fans gear up for its release, the film is expected to create history at the box office.

